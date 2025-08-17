Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 21,249 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.4% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.84.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $344.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $631.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.23 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.17 and its 200-day moving average is $347.41.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,100 shares of company stock worth $27,643,224. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

