Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 7,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1%

LMT opened at $437.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $451.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.27. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

