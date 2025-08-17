Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Now – August 16th

Salesforce, ServiceNow, Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, Tempus AI, Accenture, and Arista Networks are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in developing, implementing or commercializing AI-driven technologies—such as machine learning algorithms, natural language processing, computer vision, and robotics. These firms can range from software and hardware providers to cloud platforms and specialized AI startups. Investing in AI stocks offers exposure to the rapid innovation and growth potential of intelligent systems across industries like healthcare, finance, automotive and consumer electronics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $9.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,936,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,984,759. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.41 and a 200 day moving average of $275.84. The stock has a market cap of $232.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $16.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $866.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,190. The company has a 50 day moving average of $967.03 and a 200 day moving average of $935.06. The stock has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 27,373,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,333,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,580,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.73. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of TEM traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,646,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 4.98.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.04. 4,223,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.92 and its 200-day moving average is $311.61. The firm has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture has a twelve month low of $236.67 and a twelve month high of $398.35.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE:ANET traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.23. 6,054,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,893,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average is $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $141.99.

