Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $34.66 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 102.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,252 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $34,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,739,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,365,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 913,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $177.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $190.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Mizuho raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $430,565.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 492,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,987,191.63. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,515,632 shares of company stock valued at $196,472,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

