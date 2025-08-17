Seven Mile Advisory Has $543,000 Stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in ASML were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after buying an additional 1,398,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after acquiring an additional 199,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after acquiring an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 710,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $742.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $757.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $725.57. The company has a market cap of $291.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.76. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $945.05.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

