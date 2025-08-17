Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Moment Partners LLC

Moment Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 18.0% of Moment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Moment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $90,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,326,000 after acquiring an additional 894,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

RSP stock opened at $185.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.73. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

