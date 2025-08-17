Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,377,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 22.5% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $928,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Triune Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.19 and a 200 day moving average of $172.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

