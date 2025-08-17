Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $3.05 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $270.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $280.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Barclays increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,138 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $10,817,993.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,236,182.56. The trade was a 21.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,199 shares of company stock valued at $39,045,071. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

