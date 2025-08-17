Seven Mile Advisory Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $166.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 102.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

