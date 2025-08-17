Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 31,158 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,158 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up about 3.2% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $304,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $330.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 226.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $279.08 and a 12 month high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

