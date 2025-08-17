Compass Financial Group INC SD Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,371,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033,411 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,219,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,412 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 81,532.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,840,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775,232 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,304,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,284 shares during the period.

SCHG stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

