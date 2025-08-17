George Kaiser Family Foundation Buys New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.60.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $364.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

