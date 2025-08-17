Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $198.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.38. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

