EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE NEE opened at $75.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

