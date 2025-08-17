LWM Advisors Inc. Has $287,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

LWM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.3% of LWM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LWM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,717,000 after purchasing an additional 176,559 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,715,000 after acquiring an additional 145,622 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,152,000 after acquiring an additional 317,301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,911,000 after purchasing an additional 101,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $203.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.04 and its 200-day moving average is $191.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

