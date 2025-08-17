Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $177.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

