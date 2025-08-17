17 Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,715,899,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,999,630,000 after buying an additional 3,022,979 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,904,000 after buying an additional 687,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,496,000 after buying an additional 584,375 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,889,126,000 after buying an additional 494,496 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $480.26 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $172.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $508.75 and a 200-day moving average of $525.16.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total value of $1,386,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,171,844.80. The trade was a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

