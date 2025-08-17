Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.5% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $316.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $317.94. The stock has a market cap of $518.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

