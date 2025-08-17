17 Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. DDFG Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $316.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $317.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

