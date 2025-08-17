Moment Partners LLC Acquires 151 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Moment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Moment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $462.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.85. The company has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $465.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

