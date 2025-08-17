Cascade Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,238.95 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $660.80 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,231.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1,103.00. The stock has a market cap of $526.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.