Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC lowered their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

