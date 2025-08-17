Seven Mile Advisory Has $418,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after buying an additional 9,650,534 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,520,000 after buying an additional 4,384,958 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $960,386,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $239.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.29 and a 200-day moving average of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $192.86 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

