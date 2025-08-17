FCG Investment Co Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FCG Investment Co reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.5% of FCG Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,844.40. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,453 shares of company stock valued at $20,178,667. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $582.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $526.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $563.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $461.90 and a 12 month high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.