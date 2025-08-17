Compass Financial Group INC SD Sells 115 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Compass Financial Group INC SD lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.2% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $166,726.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 649,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,066,674.80. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,334 shares of company stock valued at $13,913,350. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.29.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average is $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $797.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $72.52 and a one year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

