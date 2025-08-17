Corient IA LLC Purchases Shares of 3,050 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.1% of Corient IA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after acquiring an additional 453,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,027,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,889,126,000 after purchasing an additional 494,496 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $1,715,899,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,904,000 after buying an additional 687,906 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 7,893 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.64, for a total value of $3,935,765.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,565.68. This represents a 37.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,972. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $480.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $508.75 and its 200-day moving average is $525.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

