Medical Stocks To Consider – August 16th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Walmart, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical developers, biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers and healthcare service providers. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to companies involved in drug research, diagnostic tools, medical technologies and patient care. Their performance is often influenced by factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals and changes in healthcare policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded up $32.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.02. 67,934,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,286,994. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded up $17.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $701.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,211,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $764.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $794.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,476,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $177.27.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.96. 13,595,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,701,072. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $797.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 1-year low of $72.52 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $489.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,315. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.79. The company has a market capitalization of $185.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88.

