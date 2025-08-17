3,547 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by LeConte Wealth Management LLC

LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Broadcom makes up about 0.4% of LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $306.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.79. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 114.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $317.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.