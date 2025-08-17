Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 521,609.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,499,000 after buying an additional 58,357 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,170,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,655,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6,200.00 price target (up from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,781.04.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,454.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,558.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,592.28 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $41.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

