Ethos Financial Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5,873.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $18,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IWB opened at $353.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.45. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $354.83.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

