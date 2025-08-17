Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Buys 217,151 Shares of Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,151 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 6.11% of Strategic Education worth $123,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 809.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 17.3% in the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 105,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 36.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price target on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Strategic Education stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. Strategic Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $104.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average is $85.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $321.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

