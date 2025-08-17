CacheTech Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

CacheTech Inc. trimmed its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,476 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Carvana by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,168,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,932,000 after purchasing an additional 129,246 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,017,000 after purchasing an additional 278,760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Carvana by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,086,000 after purchasing an additional 481,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 807,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,115,000 after purchasing an additional 108,203 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Carvana from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $329.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.47.

Carvana Trading Up 2.2%

Carvana stock opened at $350.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.57. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.39 and a fifty-two week high of $413.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total value of $34,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,092,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,663,075.83. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,036,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,235,871 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

