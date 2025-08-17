Bandera Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 230,000 Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,403,000. Cimpress comprises approximately 3.7% of Bandera Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bandera Partners LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Cimpress as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 37,272 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 20,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $59.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.81 and a beta of 1.70. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $102.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $869.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.24 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cimpress from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $74.00 price target on Cimpress and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPR

Cimpress Profile

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.