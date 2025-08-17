MOBOX (MBOX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.56 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. One MOBOX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MOBOX has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $30.78 million and $11.56 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 550,322,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,322,467 tokens. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

