CacheTech Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,711,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $183.95 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $186.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

