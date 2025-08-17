Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Position Increased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 381,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 92.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,847 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 776.1% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $510,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $129.11 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.43 and a 52-week high of $196.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.41.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Susquehanna set a $123.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.