CacheTech Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CacheTech Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,011,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,643,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 67,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

