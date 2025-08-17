Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 12,916 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,204,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,916 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $57,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,184,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,521,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,025 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,425,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,363,619,000 after acquiring an additional 434,771 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,158,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,670,000 after buying an additional 374,487 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,141,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,495,000 after buying an additional 117,272 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,174,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,590,000 after buying an additional 7,315,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a $0.7996 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.72%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

