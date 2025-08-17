Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Buys 61,517 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 952,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,517 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $79,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 402,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,577,000 after buying an additional 27,735 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 388,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Graco Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $84.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average is $84.12.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.