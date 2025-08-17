Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,787 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $37,730,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,769 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $296,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,187. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,178 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $308.76 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $274.70 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

