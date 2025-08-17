CacheTech Inc. Buys Shares of 535,119 Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:SMBS)

CacheTech Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:SMBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 535,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,000. Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 2.4% of CacheTech Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CacheTech Inc. owned about 0.25% of Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,606,000.

Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $26.22.

About Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Schwab Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (SMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US MBS – Float Adjusted index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade US mortgage-backed securities. SMBS was launched on Nov 19, 2024 and is issued by Charles Schwab.

