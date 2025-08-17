CacheTech Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

CacheTech Inc. lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $430,565.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 492,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,987,191.63. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock worth $196,472,623 in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $177.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.11 billion, a PE ratio of 590.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.48. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.