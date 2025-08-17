ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS) Shares Acquired by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,768,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,254 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.81% of ATS worth $44,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ATS by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in ATS by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ATS by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ATS by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in ATS by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ATS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised ATS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised ATS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

ATS Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE ATS opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. ATS Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $33.13.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $541.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.16 million. ATS had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. ATS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ATS Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATS

(Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.