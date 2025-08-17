CacheTech Inc. Has $806,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CacheTech Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

AT&T Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

