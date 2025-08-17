CacheTech Inc. Makes New $184,000 Investment in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA)

CacheTech Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. CacheTech Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 123,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 77,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYSA opened at $15.09 on Friday. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (HYSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in its own suite of fixed-income products specializing in high-yield USD-denominated corporate bonds. It offers diversified sector exposure and no bond maturity limitations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.