Eureka Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EURK) Position Boosted by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Eureka Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EURK – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,622 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 6.84% of Eureka Acquisition worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EURK. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eureka Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eureka Acquisition by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 247,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eureka Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eureka Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eureka Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000.

Shares of EURK opened at $10.71 on Friday. Eureka Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39.

Eureka Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

