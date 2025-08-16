Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,151,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,781,000 after acquiring an additional 769,026 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 591,841 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,173,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,445,000 after acquiring an additional 584,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,436,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,524,000 after acquiring an additional 378,338 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 970,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after acquiring an additional 300,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DXC Technology Company. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

