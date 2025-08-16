Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $82,000 Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 626.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 247,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,697 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3,375.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 698,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 678,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $930.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 150.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

