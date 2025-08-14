GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 479 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 479 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $324,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,734,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,340,000 after purchasing an additional 686,751 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 8,337.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 369,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 703,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,348,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $100.00 price target on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO stock opened at $74.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

