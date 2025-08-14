Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 808,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $55,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $34,225,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $82,917.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 829 shares in the company, valued at $76,375.77. The trade was a 52.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,495 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,796. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

